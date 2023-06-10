Share |

The Lifespan of a Fact

Jun 28, 2023 7:30 pm

The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell is coming to the Black Hills Playhouse from June 10th-30th. 

Based on a true story, this 2018 critically acclaimed Broadway play is a fast-paced story exploding with blistering comedy and timely relevance. Facts become blurry when they're twisted into fiction in the high-stakes world of publishing. The demanding editor-in-chief of a high-end magazine hires a determined millennial fact-checker to work on a groundbreaking essay written by a famous author. The deadline is tight, the essay is dense, and everyone must make a good faith effort in telling the story honestly. But the overly eager Jim's over-the-top fact-checking creates the ultimate showdown of fact versus fiction.

Rated PG-13 for strong language and mature themes. Run time is approximately 85 minutes with no intermission. 


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   (605) 255-4141
Website:   https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/thelifespanofafact

All Dates:
Jun 10, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 11, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 14, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 15, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 16, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 20, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 21, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 24, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 25, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 28, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 29, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 30, 2023 7:30 pm

Black Hills Playhouse
Black Hills Playhouse 24834 24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730

