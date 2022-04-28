The Little Prince
Apr 28, 2022 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
A pilot stranded in the Sahara Desert meets an enigmatic, charismatic young prince fallen from the sky who regales him with tales of life among the stars: tales with earthly importance.
Fee: $18.00 and $20.00
|Location:
|Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6045
|Email:
|julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sdstate/479
All Dates:
Apr 28, 2022 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Apr 29, 2022 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Apr 30, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and adapted for the stage by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar.
