The Little Prince

Apr 30, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

A pilot stranded in the Sahara Desert meets an enigmatic, charismatic young prince fallen from the sky who regales him with tales of life among the stars: tales with earthly importance.

 

Fee: $18.00 and $20.00


Location:   Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
Map:   1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   605-688-6045
Email:   julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sdstate/479

All Dates:
Apr 28, 2022 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Apr 29, 2022 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Apr 30, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and adapted for the stage by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar.

Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
