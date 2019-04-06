The Magical Music of Harry Potter-Sioux Falls
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performance.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/south-dakota-symphony-magical-music-harry-potter
All Dates:
