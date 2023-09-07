Share |

The Marshals and Mayors of Deadwood, and Sheriffs of Lawrence County since 1876 by Bill Haas

Sep 7, 2023 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Haas' book offers accurate information about who served as mayors and as heads of law enforcement in Deadwood and Lawrence County since 1876. Many of these officials influenced the development of Deadwood and Lawrence County. Adams Museum; 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; the book signing is free to attend.


Location:   Adams Museum
Map:   54 Sherman Street
Phone:   (605) 722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Bill Haas discusses his new book about the history of law enforcement in Deadwood.

