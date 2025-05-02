The Marvelous Wonderettes - Mitchell

May 9, 2025 - May 11, 2025

The Marvelous Wonderettes takes a cotton-candied colored musical trip down memory lane to a 1958 High School prom where we meet The Wonderettes: Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy. Four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. The show follows their lives and loves from prom night to their 10-year reunion as they perform classic 50s girl group hits like "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," and "Stupid Cupid"; the second act takes place at their 10-year reunion, showcasing how their lives have changed while still maintaining their bond through music.