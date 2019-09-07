Share |

The Murder of Miss Kitty- Deadwood

Sep 7, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

The Murder of Miss Kitty, join the 1876 Dinner Theater Troupe for a fun night of great food and entertainment! Guess the killer of Miss Kitty for the chance to win a bottle of Deadwood wine!

 

Fee: $50


Location:   Deadwood Comfort Inn
Map:   225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-580-5799
Email:   dwd1876theater@gmail.com
Website:   http://deadwood1876theater.com

All Dates:
Sep 7, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Sep 21, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Sep 28, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Oct 12, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Oct 19, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed

Dinner and a Murder! Mystery Dinner Theater in Deadwood The Murder of Miss Kitty

Deadwood Comfort Inn
Deadwood Comfort Inn 57732 225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable