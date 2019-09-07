The Murder of Miss Kitty- Deadwood
Sep 7, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
The Murder of Miss Kitty, join the 1876 Dinner Theater Troupe for a fun night of great food and entertainment! Guess the killer of Miss Kitty for the chance to win a bottle of Deadwood wine!
Fee: $50
|Location:
|Deadwood Comfort Inn
|Map:
|225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-580-5799
|Email:
|dwd1876theater@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://deadwood1876theater.com
All Dates:
Sep 7, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Sep 21, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Sep 28, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Oct 12, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Oct 19, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
