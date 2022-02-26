The Music of John Williams
Feb 26, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Join the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for an out of this world program featuring music from multiple Academy Award-winner John Williams. Blockbuster scores from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter and more!
Fee: sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
