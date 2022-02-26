Share |

The Music of John Williams

Feb 26, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for an out of this world program featuring music from multiple Academy Award-winner John Williams. Blockbuster scores from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter and more!

 

Fee: sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

All Dates:
Washington Pavilion
