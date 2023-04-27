The Nosebleeds Monthly Film Festival - Sioux Falls

Apr 27, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us at 6pm on Thursday, March 27 at Last Stop CD Shop on E 10th St (located in the basement). Free admission - free will donation helps keep us going and bringing films to the area! April is a special edition of our Monthly Film Festival as we will be showcasing student films from DSU's Lights, Camera, Action film club! We will also have a discussion with some of the filmmakers beforehand where they can field questions from the audience and talk about their productions. We're thrilled to host them and can't wait to show some of their projects - come check out the future of South Dakota filmmakers! Some of our merch will be available and as always, come early and shop around the great selection that Last Stop has to offer. Can't wait to see you there!