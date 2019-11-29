The Nutcracker (theater) - Mitchell
Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019
Community theater performance.
|Location:
|Theatre for the Performing Arts
|Map:
|700 N Main St., Mitchell, SD
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellact.org/
All Dates:
Dec 1, 2019
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019
