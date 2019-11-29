Share |

The Nutcracker (theater) - Mitchell

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Community theater performance.


Location:   Theatre for the Performing Arts
Map:   700 N Main St., Mitchell, SD
Phone:   605-996-9137
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org/

All Dates:
Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019
Dec 1, 2019
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Community theater performance.

Theatre for the Performing Arts
Theatre for the Performing Arts 700 N Main St., Mitchell, SD

Search All Events By Day

November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable