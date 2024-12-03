The Nutcracker - Rapid City

Dec 3, 2024

Magical Christmas Ballet.


Location:   The Monument Fine Arts Theatre
Map:   444 N Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4115

All Dates:
Dec 3, 2024

Magical Christmas Ballet.
The Monument Fine Arts Theatre
The Monument Fine Arts Theatre 57701 444 N Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

December (2024)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable