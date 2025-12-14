The Nutcracker Suite - Lead
Dec 14, 2025
The Dave Martinson Big Band performs the jazzy Duke Ellington arrangement of this holiday classic at 2pm.
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|313 W. Main Street, PO Box 412, Lead, SD 57754
|605-584-2067
|opera@rushmore.com
