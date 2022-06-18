Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Odd Couple by Neil Simon
Jun 18, 2022 - Jul 3, 2022
Two men–one divorced and one estranged and neither quite sure why their marriages fell apart–move in together to save money for alimony and suddenly discover they’re having the same conflicts and fights they had in their marriages.
Summer Show times: Wednesday through Saturday 7:30 pm MST, Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday 2:00 pm matinee
Black Hills Playhouse
Black Hills Playhouse 24834 24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
