Share |

The Odd Couple by Neil Simon

Jun 18, 2022 - Jul 3, 2022

 Two men–one divorced and one estranged and neither quite sure why their marriages fell apart–move in together to save money for alimony and suddenly discover they’re having the same conflicts and fights they had in their marriages. 
 

Summer Show times: Wednesday through Saturday 7:30 pm MST, Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday 2:00 pm matinee


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Email:   tickets@blackhillsplayhouse.com
Website:   https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/

All Dates:
Jun 18, 2022 - Jul 3, 2022

Two men–one divorced and one estranged and neither quite sure why their marriages fell apart–move in together to save money for alimony and suddenly discover they’re having the same conflicts and fights they had in their marriages.    Summer Show times: Wednesday through Saturday 7:30 pm MST, Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday 2:00 pm matinee
Black Hills Playhouse
Black Hills Playhouse 24834 24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

June (2022)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable