The Odd Couple - Female Version (theater) - Sioux Falls
Mar 11, 2021 - Mar 14, 2021
Community theater performance.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com/
All Dates:
Mar 4, 2021 - Mar 7, 2021
Mar 11, 2021 - Mar 14, 2021
Community theater performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.