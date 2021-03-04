Share |

The Odd Couple - Female Version (theater) - Sioux Falls

Mar 11, 2021 - Mar 14, 2021

Community theater performance.


Location:   Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com/

All Dates:
Mar 4, 2021 - Mar 7, 2021
Mar 11, 2021 - Mar 14, 2021

