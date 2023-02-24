The Outsider - Pierre
Feb 25, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive chief of staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.
Fee: $Adults $15 and Seniors/Student $13
|Location:
|Grand Opera House
|Map:
|109 S. Pierre S., Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://pierreplayers.com
All Dates:
Feb 24, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 25, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 26, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Mar 2, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 3, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 4, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
