Share |

The Outsider - Pierre

Feb 25, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive chief of staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

 

Fee: $Adults $15 and Seniors/Student $13


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S. Pierre S., Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://pierreplayers.com

All Dates:
Feb 24, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 25, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 26, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Mar 2, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 3, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 4, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive chief of staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

Grand Opera House
Grand Opera House 57501 109 S. Pierre S., Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

February (2023)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Related Events

Robin Watch - Pierre

Web Design by Buildable