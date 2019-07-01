Share |

The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House - Spearfish

Jul 1, 2019 - Jul 3, 2019

 “The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House” is again a summer draw for Black Hills community and visitors. Good old-fashioned belly laughs come from the talented cast. You’re going to love the heckling cowboys and vivacious card girl! It runs July 1-July 31 

Fee: $12 adults, $6 youth (18 & under)


Location:   The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/

All Dates:
Jul 1, 2019 - Jul 3, 2019 Each night at 7:30pm
Jul 8, 2019 - Jul 10, 2019 Each night at 7:30pm
Jul 15, 2019 - Jul 17, 2019 Each night at 7:30pm
Jul 22, 2019 - Jul 24, 2019 Each night at 7:30pm
Jul 29, 2019 - Jul 31, 2019 Each night at 7:30pm

Theatre performance.

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
