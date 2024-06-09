Share |

The Play That Goes Wrong - Custer

Jun 9, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024

 

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.


Location:   The Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   (605) 255-4141
Website:   https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/9to6themusical

All Dates:
Jun 9, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.
The Black Hills Playhouse
The Black Hills Playhouse 24834 24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable