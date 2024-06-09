The Play That Goes Wrong - Custer
Jun 9, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024
Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.
|Location:
|The Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|(605) 255-4141
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/9to6themusical
All Dates:
