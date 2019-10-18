THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG-Sioux Falls

Oct 19, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy! Called “A GUT-BUSTING HIT” (The New York Times) and “THE FUNNIEST PLAY BROADWAY HAS EVER SEEN” (HuffPost), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering “A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY” (Daily Beast.)

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.