The Premiere Playhouse presents Cabaret
May 14, 2022 2:00 pm
In Cabaret, Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, encounters Sally Bowles at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. When she is fired by the club's owner, also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff and the two fall in love. As the Nazis begin taking control of the German government, the atmosphere of the Kit Kat Klub and the lives of Cliff and Sally begin to change dramatically.
Please know that this show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.
The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and their families.
Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. Children 2 and under do not need a ticket, but must sit in a lap/not occupy a seat.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater Center
|Map:
|315 N. Phillips Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/cabaret
All Dates:
May 12, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 13, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 14, 2022 2:00 pm Performances at 2:00pm & 7:00pm
May 15, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
May 19, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 20, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 21, 2022 2:00 pm Performances at 2:00pm & 7:00pm
May 22, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
