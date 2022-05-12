The Premiere Playhouse presents Cabaret

May 21, 2022 2:00 pm

In Cabaret, Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, encounters Sally Bowles at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. When she is fired by the club's owner, also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff and the two fall in love. As the Nazis begin taking control of the German government, the atmosphere of the Kit Kat Klub and the lives of Cliff and Sally begin to change dramatically.

Please know that this show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and their families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. Children 2 and under do not need a ticket, but must sit in a lap/not occupy a seat.