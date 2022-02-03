The Premiere Playhouse presents Lombardi

Feb 6, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Lombardi follows Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi through a week in the 1965 NFL season as he attempts to lead his team to the championship. A “Look Magazine” reporter, Michael McCormick, wants to “find out what makes Lombardi win”. However, players on the team refuse to be interviewed, wary of giving up information. He goes instead to Lombardi’s wife, Marie, for answers.

Please note that this show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.

The show is suitable for all ages.

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. Children 2 and under do not need a ticket, but must sit in a lap/not occupy a seat.