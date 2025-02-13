The Premiere Premieres - Sioux Falls
Feb 13, 2025 - Feb 16, 2025
Featuring two one-act plays by local playwrights. Presented by The Premiere Playhouse. https://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 360-4800
All Dates:
