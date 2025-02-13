The Premiere Premieres - Sioux Falls

Feb 13, 2025 - Feb 16, 2025

Featuring two one-act plays by local playwrights. Presented by The Premiere Playhouse. https://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/ 


Location:   Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 360-4800

All Dates:
