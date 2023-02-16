The Premiere Premieres-The Theatre at Night and Broadly Speaking…And Other B.S..
Feb 16, 2023 - Feb 19, 2023
A Premiere Double feature performed by the Community theater.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 360-4800
|Website:
|https://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/
All Dates:
Feb 16, 2023 - Feb 19, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.