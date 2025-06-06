The Pride '25 Cabaret - Sioux Falls
Jun 6, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025
Join The Good Night Theatre Collective for a fundraising event to benefit Sioux Falls Pride, with profits donated to the local organization that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community --- it's The Pride '25 Cabaret!
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
All Dates:
Jun 6, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.