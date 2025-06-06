The Pride '25 Cabaret - Sioux Falls

Jun 6, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025

 

Join The Good Night Theatre Collective for a fundraising event to benefit Sioux Falls Pride, with profits donated to the local organization that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community --- it's The Pride '25 Cabaret!


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
