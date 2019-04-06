Share |

The Red Curtain-Rapid City

Apr 6, 2019 7:30 pm

Shostakovich’s epic 5th Symphony. 


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786, 605-348-4676
Email:   boxoffice@performingartsrc.org
Website:   http://performingartsrc.org/events/black-hills-symphony-orchestra-presents-the-red-curtain/

All Dates:
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performs.

Performing Arts Center
