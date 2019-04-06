The Red Curtain-Rapid City
Apr 6, 2019 7:30 pm
Shostakovich’s epic 5th Symphony.
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786, 605-348-4676
|Email:
|boxoffice@performingartsrc.org
|Website:
|http://performingartsrc.org/events/black-hills-symphony-orchestra-presents-the-red-curtain/
All Dates:
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performs.
