The Rider; ArtCentral FILM FESTIVAL Movie - Spearfish

Oct 16, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

After a tragic riding accident, young cowboy Brady (Brady Jandreau), once a rising star of the rodeo circuit, is warned that his competition days are over. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for a new identity and tries to redefine his idea of what it means to be a man in the heartland of America. Brady Jandreau is a member of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe and currently resides on Pine Ridge. He is a saddle bronc rider and a horse trainer. The filming mainly took place on the reservation and in the surrounding Badlands.



Rated R, 1h 44m



The Matthews, Black Hills State University, and The Northern Hills Rotary Club -- through the work of ArtCentral -- hosts the second ArtCentral Film Festival. Four films are offered from Sept. 18 through Nov. 27. All films are being screened in The Matthews’ theater. They are free and open to the public.