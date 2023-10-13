The Sapphire Jubilee, 65th Anniversary Gala - Rapid City
Oct 13, 2023 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Join us as we celebrate 65 years of making a meaningful difference in the lives of adults with disabilities.
Come meet our guests of honor, 65 individuals supported whose stories are being shared throughout this anniversary year.
Come celebrate and join us in a toast to the next 65 years!
5:00pm Social
6:00pm Dinner Served
7:00pm Program
Enjoy our very special Suzie Cappa photo booth, silent auction, and more!
Proceeds raised at the Sapphire Jubilee will benefit the Black Hills Works housing of the future.
Thank you to our Premier Sponsor - RBC Wealth Management; Red Carpet Sponsors - Black Hills Energy, Bluepeak, Scull Construction, Security First Bank, TruStage, West River Electric, and all our Gala Sponsors and volunteers for making this event possible.
TICKETS: www.blackhillsworks.org/gala
Fee: $125
|Location:
|The Monument
|Map:
|444 N Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605.718.6274
|Email:
|michele.loobey-gertsch@bhws.com
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsworks.org/get-involved/gala/
All Dates:
Black Hills Works Foundation presents the 65th Anniversary Gala - celebrating our journey, our story.
