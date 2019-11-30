The Scrooge of Deadwood - Deadwood

Dec 13, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

The Scrooge of Deadwood is an original production of the Deadwood 1876 Theater. Begin your evening at 5:30 p.m. with a delicious buffet catered by Cheyenne Crossing Catering that is accompanied by the best banjo and guitar picker in the Hills, Mr. Marvin Barry.

The intrigue (play) starts at 6:30 p.m. Deadwood's most infamous bad man, owner of the Gem Saloon, Al Swearingen, battles his demons and indulges his delights in this very Deadwood Christmas tale that you will not soon forget!



DELICIOUS BUFFET - UNFORGETTABLE PLAY



605-580-5799

Fee: $50