The Sharpshooter and the Showman & Molls and Mobsters - Deadwood

Sep 24, 2025 - Sep 27, 2025

New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss will spend a week in Deadwood focusing on the 1920s and 1930s.

On Wednesday, September 24, Enss will present The Sharpshooter & the Showman at the Days of ’76 Museum at 2:00 p.m. with a book signing to follow. The event is free and donations are accepted. On Thursday, September 25, DHI will host a book signing with Enss at the Adams Museum from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Enss will also discuss cowgirls of the American West during the event. On Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27, Enss will be signing copies of her new book, Meet the Kellys: The True Story of Machine Gun Kelly and His Moll Kathryn Thorne, as well as several of her other books from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Brothel Deadwood. Enss will also host five 30-minute presentations about Mobsters and Molls of the 1920s (Friday) and 1930s (Saturday) at 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, and 5:00 p.m. at the Brothel. The Brothel tour will be $10 per person for the day. Stop by and meet Chris Enss and tour The Brothel Deadwood. Special drawings will be available to brothel visitors throughout the day.

Fee: $10 Brothel Tours