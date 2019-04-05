The Sound of Music (musical) -Rapid City
Apr 5, 2019 7:30 pm
The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its award-winning score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4115
|Website:
|http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/som
All Dates:
Apr 5, 2019 7:30 pm
Apr 6, 2019 2:00 pm and 7:30pm
Musical theatre.
