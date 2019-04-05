Share |

The Sound of Music (musical) -Rapid City

Apr 6, 2019 2:00 pm

The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its award-winning score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

 


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4115
Website:   http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/som

All Dates:
Apr 5, 2019 7:30 pm
Apr 6, 2019 2:00 pm and 7:30pm

Musical theatre.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center 57701 444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701

