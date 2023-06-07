The Summer of 1876: Outlaws, Lawmen, and Legends in the Season That Defined the American West - Deadwood

Jun 7, 2023 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The summer of 1876 was a key time period in the development of the mythology of the Old West. Many individuals who were considered legends by modern readers were involved in events that began their notoriety or turned out to be the most famous – or infamous – moments of their lives. Chris Wimmer, creator of "Legends of the Old West" podcast, weaves together the timelines of the events that made men legends. The Summer of 1876 is his first book. Wimmer will host a 30-minute presentation and Q&A session with his sister, Mandi Wimmer, followed by the book signing. Adams Museum; 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; the book signing is free to attend. An After-Party will be held at the Saloon No. 10 following the book signing.

Fee: $Free, donations appreciated.