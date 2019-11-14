Share |

The Talbott Brothers - Live Concert - Spearfish

Nov 14, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Blood is thicker than water and there’s nothing like family creating music together to prove it. With contrasting blood-harmonies and left-handed/right-handed guitar playing, singer-songwriter duo The Talbott Brothers combine rock, blues and pop with honest storytelling. Join the Matthews on November 14 and enjoy a live concert from this incredible duo who are quickly rising to national fame.

 

Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth and BHSU students


Location:   Matthews Opera House Theater
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/event/the-talbott-brothers-2019-20-subscription-series/

