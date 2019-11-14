The Talbott Brothers - Live Concert - Spearfish
Nov 14, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Blood is thicker than water and there’s nothing like family creating music together to prove it. With contrasting blood-harmonies and left-handed/right-handed guitar playing, singer-songwriter duo The Talbott Brothers combine rock, blues and pop with honest storytelling. Join the Matthews on November 14 and enjoy a live concert from this incredible duo who are quickly rising to national fame.
Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth and BHSU students
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House Theater
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/event/the-talbott-brothers-2019-20-subscription-series/
All Dates:
Nov 14, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Live concert with Americana/Folk duo The Talbott Brothers.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.