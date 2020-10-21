The Texas Tenors - Sioux Falls
Oct 21, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
You will not want to miss out on this one night performance. The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of "America's Got Talent"! Since appearing on the show in 2009, JC, Marcus and John have released 4 studio albums, 2 PBS Specials, 4 DVDs, multiple singles and a children's book that have earned them impressive recognition including 3 Emmy Awards®, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children's Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine's 2019 #10 Classical Artist in the World. Their most recent albums "Rise" and "A Collection of Broadway and American Classics" both debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Chart.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/the-texas-tenors
All Dates:
