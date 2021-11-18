Share |

The Thanksgiving Play

Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

A satirical comedy about four white people trying to devise a politically correct First Thanksgiving play for Native American Heritage Month to be performed in schools.

 

Fee: $18.00 and $20.00


Location:   Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
Map:   1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   605-688-6045
Email:   julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sdstate/479

All Dates:
Nov 18, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 19, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 21, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

By Larissa Fasthorse Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions. Contains mature themes and mild adult language.

Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center 57007 1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007

Search All Events By Day

November (2021)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable