The Thanksgiving Play
Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
A satirical comedy about four white people trying to devise a politically correct First Thanksgiving play for Native American Heritage Month to be performed in schools.
Fee: $18.00 and $20.00
|Location:
|Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6045
|Email:
|julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/sdstate/479
All Dates:
Nov 18, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 19, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 21, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
By Larissa Fasthorse Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions. Contains mature themes and mild adult language.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.