The Thanksgiving Play-Auditions
Oct 13, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Auditions: PPCT will hold auditions for "The Thanksgiving Play" on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House. There are parts for two women and two men. For more information, contact Director Alisa Bousa at 605-280-3700 or ademers@pie.midco.net.
|Location:
|Pierre Players Community Theater
|Map:
|109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://pierreplayers.com/
All Dates:
