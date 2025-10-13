The Thanksgiving Play-Auditions

Oct 13, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Auditions: PPCT will hold auditions for "The Thanksgiving Play" on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House. There are parts for two women and two men. For more information, contact Director Alisa Bousa at 605-280-3700 or ademers@pie.midco.net.


Location:   Pierre Players Community Theater
Map:   109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://pierreplayers.com/

All Dates:
Pierre Players Community Theater
Pierre Players Community Theater 57501 109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501

