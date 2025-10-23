The Thanksgiving Play-Auditions - Pierre
Oct 23, 2025 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Join us for our star-studded 2026 Pierre Players Annual Season Kickoff! Where YOU are the VIP guest!
2026 Season passes on sale
Meet and line up with the directors of the upcoming season
Grand Opera House, Pierre
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|Pierre Players Community Theater
|Map:
|109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://pierreplayers.com/
All Dates:
Pierre Players 2026 Season Kick Off
