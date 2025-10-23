The Thanksgiving Play-Auditions - Pierre

Oct 23, 2025 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join us for our star-studded 2026 Pierre Players Annual Season Kickoff! Where YOU are the VIP guest!
2026 Season passes on sale
Meet and line up with the directors of the upcoming season
October 23, 2025 | 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Grand Opera House, Pierre

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Pierre Players Community Theater
Map:   109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://pierreplayers.com/

All Dates:
Pierre Players 2026 Season Kick Off

Pierre Players Community Theater
109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501

