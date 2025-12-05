The Thanksgiving Play-Auditions - Pierre

Dec 12, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Thanksgiving Play
December 5-7*, 2025 (Fri, Sat, Sun*)
December 11-13, 2025 (Thu, Fri, Sat)
Grand Opera House, Pierre, SD

A Q&A with the cast and crew will be held Monday, December 8, 2025, 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.

 

Fee: $Adult Advance $20, Student Advance $15, At the Door $25


Location:   Pierre Players Community Theater
Map:   109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://pierreplayers.com/

All Dates:
Dec 5, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 6, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 7, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Dec 11, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 12, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 13, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

