The Thanksgiving Play-Auditions - Pierre

Dec 12, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Thanksgiving Play
December 5-7*, 2025 (Fri, Sat, Sun*)
December 11-13, 2025 (Thu, Fri, Sat)
Grand Opera House, Pierre, SD
A Q&A with the cast and crew will be held Monday, December 8, 2025, 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.
Fee: $Adult Advance $20, Student Advance $15, At the Door $25
|Location:
|Pierre Players Community Theater
|Map:
|109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://pierreplayers.com/
All Dates:
Dec 5, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 6, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 7, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Dec 11, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 12, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 13, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Thanksgiving Play December 5-7*, 2025 (Fri, Sat, Sun*) December 11-13, 2025 (Thu, Fri, Sat) Grand Opera House, Pierre, SD Doors Open at 7 p.m., Performance at 7:30 p.m. *Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m. A Q&A with the cast and crew will be held Monday, December 8, 2025, 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.
