The Two Tracks - Spearfish

Apr 3, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Rooted in the wide-open landscapes of Wyoming, The Two Tracks create music that fuses rich storytelling, soulful harmonies, and the spirit of the American West. Led by songwriters Julie and Dave Huebner. With Taylor Phillips on bass and Fernando Serna on drums, the band has carved out a sound that nods to ’70s Americana while forging something entirely their own. Dave’s signature cello playing, woven into the band’s four-part harmonies, brings a distinctive edge that sets them apart. Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the show starts at 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 3, 2026, right here at The Matthews Opera House. Tickets are $25 + Fees

 

Fee: $25


Location:   The Matthews Opera House
Map:   612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   6056427973
Email:   connect@matthewsopera.com
Website:   https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-two-tracks-tickets-1983556117744?aff=oddtdtcreator

All Dates:
Rooted in the wide-open landscapes of Wyoming, The Two Tracks create music that fuses rich storytelling, soulful harmonies, and the spirit of the American West. Led by songwriters Julie and Dave Huebner. With Taylor Phillips on bass and Fernando Serna on drums, the band has carved out a sound that nods to '70s Americana while forging something entirely their own. Dave's signature cello
The Matthews Opera House
