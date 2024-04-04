The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest: A Night Out in Nashville - Sioux Falls

Apr 4, 2024 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Date: April 4, 2024



Time: 5:30 PM



Location: Sioux Falls Arena



Musical Entertainment Announcement by Pepper Entertainment Coming Soon!



Event Highlights:



A Night Out in Nashville: Immerse yourself in the heart of country music with an up and coming Nashville singer, honky-tonk vibes, and line dancing.

Live Auction Extravaganza: Bid on exclusive items and experiences that promise thrills and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

Silent Auction: Explore a treasure trove of items up for grabs in our silent auction.

Support the Boys at the Ranch: Every bid and every ticket supports the boys at the Ranch, making a difference in their lives.



Tickets: Secure your spot for only $100! Limited tickets available. .



Tables of 8 or 10: For an enhanced experience, reserve a table for you and your friends! Tables of 8 or 10 can be reserved in advance. Contact the Development Office at 605-339-1203 to secure your table.



Dress Code: Nashville-inspired attire encouraged! From cowboy boots to Southern chic, let your style shine.



Spread the Word! Share your excitement using #McCrossanWildestAuction and #NightOutNashville. Let your friends know about this night of music, auctions, and support for a great cause.



Food & Beverages: Indulge in a delicious meal and refreshing drinks throughout the night.



Don't miss the chance to be part of the McCrossan Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest like never before. Mark your calendars, and let's make it a night to remember!



Let’s Make a Difference Together!

Fee: $100