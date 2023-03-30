The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest - Sioux Falls

Mar 30, 2023 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Experience the Old West like never before! Straight from the “Dances from Wolves” set from the Black Hills the Fort Hays Wranglers will entertain the crowd with their Branson Style Music Variety Show.



Cowboy up for the evening to a variety of western music (new and old), classic rock, show tunes, famous impersonators and comedy. Along with our friends from the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) this will be an event you won’t want to miss. The Fort Hays Wranglers perform 150 shows each season for approximately 40,000 tourists each year in the Black Hills.



To top it off we will have a hearty chuckwagon style meal like no other this year! We hope you will join us for this fundraiser on Thursday, March 30th at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. Dust off those cowboy boots and join us for music, photo opportunities and a chance to meet with PBR cowboys (and bulls) for a night of entertainment you won’t forget!



Your support of our annual Banquet Auction makes a huge impact on our boys at the Ranch each year. Not only has it helped us grow our campus and support the many valuable programs we have at McCrossan’s, it also gives our boys a chance to meet and learn from our special guests. We hope you will join us for this fun-filled event this year – it makes a real difference! The event will also feature an exciting live and silent auction with great items to bid on, including a Florida getaway and lots of jewelry, electronics, sports memorabilia, artwork and more.



March 30, 2022 – South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance



5:30 – Silent Auction, Music by Fort Hays Wranglers, Photo Opportunities with PBR Guests



6:30 – Dinner



7:00 – Live Auction & Branson Style Variety Show Chuckwagon Entertainment by the Fort Hays Wranglers



Emcee: PBR’s Matt West



Tickets: $100



Individual tickets and tables of 8 can be reserved



For Information call the Development Office: 605-339-1203



Attire: Cowboy or cowgirl up and show off your best western outfit!



Tickets will go fast! Buy your tickets online here: https://www.shop.mccrossanboysranch.com/McCrossan-Banquet-Tickets-Banquet-Ticket.htm

Fee: $100