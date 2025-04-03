The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest: Viva Las Vegas - Sioux Falls

Apr 3, 2025

🎰 Step into the glitz and glamour of the Vegas Strip without leaving Sioux Falls!

Join us on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, at the Sioux Falls Arena for an extraordinary evening of dazzling entertainment and heartfelt giving—all in support of the boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch.

🃏 Event Highlights:

• Mesmerizing Cirque Acts: Be captivated by thrilling performances that defy gravity and imagination.

• Jaw-Dropping Magic: Witness mind-bending illusions that will leave you in awe.

• "Elvis" Takes the Stage: Enjoy a show-stopping performance from the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself!

• Spectacular Photo Ops & Fabulous Meal: Capture memories and indulge in a delicious dinner.

• Live & Silent Auctions: Bid on exclusive items and experiences that support a life-changing cause.

💃 Dress Code:

Channel your inner Vegas star! From glamorous gowns to sharp suits or vintage Elvis vibes, let your style shine.

🎟️ Tickets:

• Individual tickets: $100 each

• Tables of 8 or 10 available for reservation. Contact the Development Office at 605-339-1203 to secure yours today.

🤝 Your Support Makes a Difference:

Proceeds from the Banquet Auction provide critical support for McCrossan Boys Ranch programs, including education, recreation, counseling, and care for at-risk youth. Together, we’re helping young men build brighter futures filled with hope and opportunity.

💬 Spread the Word:

Share your excitement using #McCrossanWildestAuction and #VivaLasVegasMcCrossan.

🌟 Let’s Make a Difference Together:

Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready for a night of unforgettable entertainment, giving, and community spirit.

Don’t get All Shook Up—this is one event you won’t want to miss!

Fee: $100