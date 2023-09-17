Theater on the Run: Running in Place - Spearfish
Sep 17, 2023 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center is excited to announce that Theater on the Run is back for its twelfth year! On Sunday, September 17, a special matinee performance of “Theater Running in Place,” presents all the fun and variety of Theater on the Run in a single venue: The Matthews Opera House Theater.
Our actors will perform a series of five playlets on the Matthews stage with appetizers available between each show in the fireplace room.
All tickets are $40. The ticket includes the show and appetizers. Drinks are available for an additional cost.
For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com
Fee: $All Tickets $40
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|(605) 642-7973
|Email:
|info@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/theater-running-in-place-2/
