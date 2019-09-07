Share |

Theater on the Run - Spearfish

Sep 14, 2019

A progressive theatre event at five different locations, each hosting a 15-20 minute theatre production. 

Tickets on sale August 13th.


Location:   The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   612 Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/

All Dates:
Sep 7, 2019
Sep 14, 2019

A progressive theatre event at five different locations, each hosting a 15-20 minute theatre production.  Tickets on sale August 13th.
The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center 57783 612 Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable