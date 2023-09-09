Share |

Theater on the Run Spearfish

Sep 16, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center is excited to announce that Theater on the Run is back for its twelfth year on Saturdays, September 9 and 16 at 6 pm! Tickets are limited to 26 seats per venue, for a total of 104 tickets each weekend.

On Saturday evening, four downtown Spearfish businesses will present a playlet performed by Matthews actors. After each show, the audience (small groups of 26 patrons) moves to a new location to enjoy another performance. Completing the “run”, the evening ends with a performance in the Matthews theater for all 104 ticketholders. Refreshments are available at each venue.

Each $40 ticket includes an evening of five short plays and hors d'ouvres in each location. Drinks are available for additional purchase.

For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

 

Fee: $All Tickets $40


Location:   Matthews Opera House
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   (605) 642-7973
Email:   info@matthewsopera.com
Website:   https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/theater-on-the-run-2023/all/

All Dates:
Sep 9, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 16, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Four downtown Spearfish businesses open their doors to a group of our actors who will perform a playlet in each location. After each show, the audience moves to a new location to enjoy another performance.

Matthews Opera House
Matthews Opera House 57783 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable