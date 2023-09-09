Theater on the Run Spearfish

Sep 16, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center is excited to announce that Theater on the Run is back for its twelfth year on Saturdays, September 9 and 16 at 6 pm! Tickets are limited to 26 seats per venue, for a total of 104 tickets each weekend.



On Saturday evening, four downtown Spearfish businesses will present a playlet performed by Matthews actors. After each show, the audience (small groups of 26 patrons) moves to a new location to enjoy another performance. Completing the “run”, the evening ends with a performance in the Matthews theater for all 104 ticketholders. Refreshments are available at each venue.



Each $40 ticket includes an evening of five short plays and hors d'ouvres in each location. Drinks are available for additional purchase.



For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

Fee: $All Tickets $40