Theatre Arts II - Brookings

Nov 4, 2019

Have you caught the acting bug? Do you love Hamilton and want to see your name in light on Broadway? If so, join us for a class which works on skills through monologues, duets and group scenes. Students grades 3-6 will show what they learned in the last 30 minutes of the final class. Family are invited to attend.



Class meets 3:45-4:45 pm

Fee: $120