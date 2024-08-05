Think Like A Scientist (PreK) - Pierre

Aug 5, 2024 - Aug 8, 2024

STEM Discovery Summer Camp for ages 3-5



SDDC Member: $49

Partner Organization Member: $53

NonMember: $59



Through our STEM Camps, campers EXPLORE with professional educators that EDUCATE using the hands-on SDDC Learning Pathways curriculum to EMPOWER a confident, curious science identity that prepares young people for the future.



The STEM Discovery Summer Camps provide an experience beyond an at-home Pinterest activity and get campers ready for a possible science career!



PLEASE NOTE:

Campers must check-in and out at the front desk and must be picked up within 15 minutes of the end of camp. A SDDC employee will open doors 15 minutes prior to the start of each camp day and all payments must be made in full prior to the start of the camp.



Parents and guardians are responsible for dressing their campers in appropriate clothing, especially for camps that are outside, including close-toed shoes, and applying their camper’s first round of sunscreen.



If a camp has fewer than 6 campers registered by noon on the Friday before the camp starts, it will be canceled (you will receive notification and a full refund).



Camp materials are provided by the South Dakota Discovery Center out of program fees and donations. Become a supporter today!



Our Teaching Framework: The Learning Pathways



All SD Discovery Center programs deliver fun, hands-on exploration that builds passion for and knowledge of science across generations; campers, teachers, families, citizens.



Our teaching framework ensures a high-quality class standard that focuses on lasting effects to help campers find their path and hone their talents beyond school while developing college and/or career readiness skills (collaboration, creativity, communication and critical thinking) to grow a STEM workforce for South Dakota.



STEAM Discovery Summer Camps utilizes Learning Pathways aligned with our teaching framework that facilitate individual growth of campers in different topics and specialty tracks. Our Learning pathways tracks and specialties are:



EXPLORE: Naturalist, Storytelling, Environment

SCIENCE: Life Science, Physical Science, Space Science

TECH: Engineering, Coding, Entertainment

HEALTH: Fitness, Cooking, Gardening

Fee: $79 members