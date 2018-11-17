Share |

Third Annual Helping Kids Round First Dinner - Sioux Falls

Nov 17, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

YOU'RE INVITED TO ATTEND!
Join us for the Third Annual Helping Kids Round First Dinner, a benefit to provide underprivileged youth in Nicaragua opportunities through baseball and softball.

The evening will include stories about the work that Helping Kids Round First does in Nicaragua surrounding baseball, softball, farming projects as well as providing hospital supplies to some of the poorest parts of Nicaragua.

We're thrilled to announce that special guest, Christian Laettner of Christian Laettner Basketball Academy will be joining us as our featured keynote speaker. Laettner is a retired basketball player whose Hall of Fame career for the Duke Blue Devils Basketball team is widely regarded as one of the best in NCAA history.

The night will also include a silent and live auction. More details about other happenings that evening...coming soon!

For sponsorship opportunities, please connected with Craig Severtson of Helping Kids Round First of 605.864.1341 or info@HelpingKidsRoundFirst.org.

 

Fee: $100-$1,500


Location:   Hilton Garden Inn Sioux Falls Downtown
Map:   201 E. 8th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   6053667022
Email:   addie@theeventcompanysd.com
Website:   http://www.eventbrite.com/e/third-annual-helping-kids-round-first-dinner-tickets-49162271678

