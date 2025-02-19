This Murder was Staged - Watertown

Feb 19, 2025 - Feb 23, 2025

Community theatre performance.

In the glittering world of theater, where drama is expected to stay on the stage, "This Murder Was Staged" flips the script with deadly consequences. On opening night, as the fictional killer is about to be unmasked, life imitates art in the worst way possible—the director drops dead center stage.

Get ready for an evening of laughter, suspense, and murder most entertaining. After all, they say dying is easy, comedy is hard—but "This Murder Was Staged" makes killing look like a laugh riot!

 

https://townplayers.net/ 


Location:   Town Players Theater
Map:   5 S Broadway Watertown SD 57201
Phone:   605-882-2076
Email:   townplayers@townplayers.net

All Dates:
